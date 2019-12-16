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12/16/19 #Impeachapalooza! The Dragnet continues...
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You Are Free TV
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105 views • December 17, 2019
You Are Free TV
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12/16: Impeachapalooza Dragnet continues...

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Many more links will be added in the next couple of hours- sorry for the wait!

https://caribbeanbusiness.com/five-th...

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...

http://patriotretort.com/little-ted-l...

Uruguay, Clintons, Epstein...
http://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index29...

https://snctm.com/manifesto/

https://pagesix.com/2019/08/12/founde...

https://www.greenmedinfo.health/blog/...

https://www.heritage.org/taxes/report...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy