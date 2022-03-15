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About Mark Passio...
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24 views • March 15, 2022
A great inspiration of mine, with just some critique and history of how I got involved. Fun fact: I actually created a pre- one great work network on discord open to the public before the network started. Of course, you can join us on Element now. And I suggest the OGWN team also transfers. I also suggest the OGWN livestream is put into a category on twitch. This is a revisit to some criticisms, without the script and music. (I have a previous video going over some of this)
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NEW CHAT SERVER: nita.one/chat
Learn About My Book: https://www.nita.one/truth
Change The World, Free Learning: https://www.nita.one
Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Vods):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
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#markpassio #onegreatworknetwork #onegreatwork #whatonearthishappening #woeih #ogwn
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NEW CHAT SERVER: nita.one/chat
Learn About My Book: https://www.nita.one/truth
Change The World, Free Learning: https://www.nita.one
Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Vods):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
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#markpassio #onegreatworknetwork #onegreatwork #whatonearthishappening #woeih #ogwn
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