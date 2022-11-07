US-Funded Media Fails to Produce Evidence of Russian "War Crimes"

US government-funded Frontline PBS recently published a video regarding alleged Russian "war crimes" from early 2022.
Despite over half a year to gather evidence, the video report categorically fails to prove the Russian massacres of Ukrainian civilians.
References:
PBS - Crime Scene B****: How Russian Soldiers Ran a "Cleansing" Operation in Ukraine | FRONTLINE:
https://youtu.be/8ek5jt8Ru3o
Corporation for Public Broadcasting - About CPB:
https://www.cpb.org/aboutcpb
CPB - Board of Directors:
https://www.cpb.org/aboutcpb/leadership/board
NSF - About:
https://www.nsf.gov/about/
The Dossier Center - About:
https://dossier.center/about/
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace - Is Khodorkovsky Really the Victim?:
https://carnegieendowment.org/2005/06/10/is-khodorkovsky-really-victim-pub-17066
NYT - Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers:
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2022/04/06/world/ukraine-russia-war-news#russia-pows-ukraine-executed
Twitter - Video clips of Ukrainian shelling of Russian positions in B**** Ukraine:
https://mobile.twitter.com/antiwar_soldier/status/1510779114667614215
Washington Post - Lethal darts were fired into a Ukrainian neighborhood by the thousands:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/04/18/flechette-projectile-ukraine-russia/
AFP - Surgeons in Ukraine's rebel Donetsk confirm cluster bomb usage (2014):
https://news.yahoo.com/surgeons-ukraines-rebel-donetsk-confirm-cluster-bomb-usage-205747600.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20v&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGQH2pUPAJtSXKfhLVp09MMrN2Rw5cRxh3HLVNl6cTProRXIPDUmqMKfnOrdOYtDWlal-ERYWLtTpK-hzG9149Sv1uKexYWcHG7rZUa1URy1cRv3AyQze51NtI70XDFWaw8lH6s-Qa9WToVpMQGg50tAPPbo_u5eJaSuZuvL8j7l
How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.