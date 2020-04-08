Beguiled by the Snakes! THIS ARE ABOUT TO ESCALATE.

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Our father who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done in earth as it is IN Heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses AS We FORGIVE those that trespass against us. And lead us NOT into temptation, But deliver us from the EVIL ONE, for thine is the GLORY, THE POWER FOREVER.