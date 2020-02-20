© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GOOGLE CHROME ATTACK & CENSORSHIP
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • February 20, 2020
When I access the HTML file on my local workstation for "HOW TO BE AN ACTIVIST ON FACEBOOK IN SPITE OF FACEBOOK", Google Chrome browser gives me the following warning despite the fact that it is playing locally and has no external links within these HTML images & files to http://www.yourvirtualworld.tv. The Facebook link to this online video is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1902378850089125/. The local link on my workstation to this local copy of the video is file:///G:/My%20Documents/Your%20Virtual%20World%20Web/GEOENGINEERING-THE.PERPETRATORS/TRIALS/Facebook.Love.You/index.html. I'd greatly welcome anybody's feedback as to how and why this phenomena is happening.
BACKSTORY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2487131641613840/
There is some true hanky panky going on in our digital world! I cannot now explain to you what's going on but it's not good...
BACKSTORY: https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2487131641613840/
There is some true hanky panky going on in our digital world! I cannot now explain to you what's going on but it's not good...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.