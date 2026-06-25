Cell Phones: Why Americans Aren't Having Kids?

The fertility collapse is entirely Democrats.

Conservatives are having the same number of kids they did in the 1980s.

The fact conservatives are apparently immune to the problem suggests it is not the phones.

It is liberal ideology.

As for how to fix it, you can protect free speech and promote school choice.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (25 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/vo81OO9eHzw