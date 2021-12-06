WOW! Amandha Vollmer on Current Reset Psyop, 5G, Qanon/Trump Cult, fake-demic and more - 7772666 72777

She REALLY get's it!

If you claim to want truth and understanding, then you NEED to Hear her out all the way through. There's no special visuals so you can just listen if you like, but put on your big-boy pants because she'll likely trigger some of you. Just LEARN what you can.



About her personal New Age philosophy beliefs (which I disagree with) - that is not the reason you need to hear what she has to say; there's a lot of great information about what is REALLY happening and she says it very well. The only difference between how she sees all this and how I see it, is this:



She believes in her "gods", Karma, Intention Creates stuff, "the universe...", New Age blah blah blah, and she believes that this is an opportunity for human-kind to possibly overturn the controllers of this world using law, sheer human will of large groups and reason to overcome them, etc.



I on the other hand believe in Yeshua(Jesus), and know that of all the thousands of scriptural prophesies, nearly all have been completely fulfilled on time and in detail, except for a handful pertaining to the end times where Yeshua WILL fulfill and defeat these evil created beings along with the ancient bloodlines they have used to control the world with for nearly 6000 years, and am convinced it will get much worse over the next several years before Yeshua will need to come "...lest all be destroyed...". That's it, but 99% of her assessment is RIGHT-ON! And WOW, there are not many that say it this well.



She pretty much lays out the basic WHO and the HOW of this massive psyop and even points out that the Trump/Qanon cult is a perfect REPLICA of the psyop used in Russia on the Russian people by their politicians not too long before Trump pulled the SAME psyop - in other words, nothing new under the sun - Just repackaged Ameriken style.

(This explains Vlad Putin's cheeky little grin when this all started playing out in 2017.)



And outside of her New-Agy speak, she seems to really get what's REALLY going on with the sorcerer/wizard world controllers and explains it nicely; even mentions how 5G "Weapons System" and the toxic sky geoengineering happening and how they both are playing a role in why people are currently getting sick, in addition of course to being poisoned by the toxic covid JAB or the "flu jab" or ANY so-called "vaccine" toxin. Surprisingly, she even gets that it's the evil spirits who are ultimately behind it all; just not from a scriptural viewpoint.



And if you are reading this and don't yet realize that it is indeed created angelic beings gone rogue along with their demon spirit minions who are manipulating a few thousand human minions(aka the "leaders" popes, kings, presidents, prime ministers...) and creating this chaos; then you're never going to comprehend what's about to happen - you'll fall for it hook-line-sinker just like the zombie-maskers and those proud ones who've been jabbed; the "alien invasion/disclosure" or "alien technology sharing", etc. etc. will fool you. It's coming and most will believe that it's beings from another "planet", LOL, or another dimension... Just sayin' it like it is.



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