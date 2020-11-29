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United Nations Recruits a 110K ‘Man-Army’ & Just Unleashed Them To ‘Control The Narrative’
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1830 views • November 29, 2020
The United Nations (UN) has joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) to announce a global coronavirus news service, declaring the time has come for “new social norms” that seek out and correct “wrong” information. (Aka stealing our freedom of press and speech)
Observing that social media is a mechanism for driving opinion on a host of issues, the two globalist organizations announced Thursday they want to “combat dangerous misinformation.”
https://bit.ly/36hCfwB
All that and more in this report….
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For More Information See:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/misinformation-infodemic-world-vs-virus-podcast/
https://shareverified.com/en
https://www.kinzen.com/
Observing that social media is a mechanism for driving opinion on a host of issues, the two globalist organizations announced Thursday they want to “combat dangerous misinformation.”
https://bit.ly/36hCfwB
All that and more in this report….
Get The Awesome Solar Night Light Now! Click Here!💡
http://www.nightsolarlight.com
Get 52% OFF Plus FREE SHIPPING ^^^ 💡💡💡
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com 14 DAY FREE TRIAL Included!
ALERT DUE TO YOUTUBE CENSORSHIP PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/2ktaix4 To SUBSCRIBE TO MY BACKUP CHANNEL CLICK HERE: http://bit.ly/lisahavenbackup
For More Information See:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/11/misinformation-infodemic-world-vs-virus-podcast/
https://shareverified.com/en
https://www.kinzen.com/
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