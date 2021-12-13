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Former Dem on Unpaid Leave for Protecting Children From COVID Madness
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20 views • December 13, 2021
A leading former Democrat Party activist woke up to the lies and then went to bat for children in government schools in Maryland. In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, speech therapist Robin Joanette explains how she was put on unpaid leave for refusing to force her students in public school to cover their mouths and faces with a mask under the guise of protection from COVID. Not only is it impossible to properly do speech therapy through masks, it is harmful to children and does nothing to stop COVID, she said, calling the policy "unethical."
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