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FOC Show: Oregon Patriots vs Antifa. Bill Maher, New World Currency, Farmers Paid to NOT PLANT
Flyover Conservatives
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555 views • April 05, 2022
Tonight, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!

Dave Rubin
VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3elhanYP0E

Dr Kirk Elliott: New World Currency
VIDEO: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=624b6062fcee0a4d7825e1cc
WEBSITE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/flyover/

Food Shortage
MODERN FARMER: https://modernfarmer.com/2022/03/california-drought-pay-farmers/
New York POST: https://nypost.com/2022/03/17/looming-food-shortages-is-worlds-next-slow-moving-disaster/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&;utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Greg Reese
VIDEO: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=5ea85404dd5760005c20c67a

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
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- The Flyover Team

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Keywords
foodbill maherconservativeseconomybidenoregonpatriotfarmersfarmerplantdave rubinworld economic forumfood shortagegrocery storeplantingflyoverflyover conservativesreawaken americadavid and stacy whiteddr kirk elliottben afflecknew world currencydr pippa malmgrembiden economics
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