01-18-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 80 The Challenge Part 9 Rebellion Mirror 001C
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
4 views • 1 day ago

TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 80 The Challenge Part 9 Rebellion Mirror 001C

James 1:19 Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters! Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger. 20For human anger does not accomplish Elohim’s righteousness. 21So put away all filth and evil excess and humbly welcome the message implanted within you, which is able to save your souls. 22But be sure you live out the message and do not merely listen to it and so deceive yourselves. 23For if someone merely listens to the message and does not live it out, he is like someone who gazes at his own face in a mirror. 24For he gazes at himself and then goes out and immediately forgets what sort of person he was.

Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

7pm EST Every Sunday


www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch


Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church


Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers


Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app


Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah

Keywords
yahuahyahushabrit chadashahhebrew scripturetorah teachingmessianic hebrewbiblical hebrew studyname of yahuahlost sheep of yashraaltanak explainedend time prophecy bibletorah obedience
