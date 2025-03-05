BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HIV is not a disease! Redfield experimented on the military!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
0
197 views • 1 month ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )


Robert Redfield: From 1982 really, on, I became sort of the Army's, in a broader sense, the Defense Department's main physician for looking at HIV. And it became very clear, I did the early work that showed that HIV was, in fact, what it was, which was a sexually transmitted disease. It wasn't just a homosexual disease. It was a sexually transmitted disease.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: HIV is not a disease. And we can go back to that b...ch Deborah Birx, criminal, who's also going down with Robert Redfield of the CDC for the crimes against humanity.

Alex Jones: Well, that's my next question. What do you make of Redfield, all of them?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: They're liable for crimes against humanity. Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield experimented on the military with an HIV vaccine. They took out adenine deaminase, the pathways. Well, we protected those pathways according to God, because God gave us everything we need. Clean house at the EPA, the FDA, the CDC, they colluded.


03/05/2025 - The MAHA Podcast. Del Bigtree interviews Robert Redfield: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNPXtcWO5ss


02/20/2025 - Christophe Key Show - Who are the criminals who brought you Acquired immune diseases? : https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/who-are-the-criminals-who-brought-you-acquired-immune-diseases?blogcategory=HIV


05/11/2024 - Alex Jones Infowars - Liable for crimes against humanity, and they were playing God! : https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/liable-for-crimes-against-humanity-and-they-were-playing-god

healthnewsalex jonesmilitarytruthdel bigtreehivjudy mikovitsredfield
