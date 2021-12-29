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It looks like the mainstream media has been ordered to start the processes exposing vaccine injuries. Stories like this don’t just ‘appear’ without high-level approval first.
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141 views • December 29, 2021
It looks like the mainstream media has been ordered to start the processes exposing vaccine injuries. Stories like this don’t just ‘appear’ without high-level approval first.
Perhaps the purpose is to enrage the vaxxed and create severe social unrest, necessitating Martial Law, which governments worldwide have been itching to do for some time now.
Perhaps the purpose is to enrage the vaxxed and create severe social unrest, necessitating Martial Law, which governments worldwide have been itching to do for some time now.
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