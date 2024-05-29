💬 Psychotherapy For Psychotic Disorders 🧠

🔍 🤔 Ever wondered if psychotherapy could help with severe conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder? 🧠

😱 Spoiler alert: it can

💫 💡 Let's dive into the fascinating world of mental health treatment with mental health innovator & hosts of Madness Radio Will Hall, who on a quest to redefine mental illness treatment and empower the human spirit 🧠

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Q8LG8v

🗣️ He explains there’s a view that schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or psychosis suggesting that the person is damaged and incapable of understanding their surroundings, similar to dementia. This perspective is neither research-based nor reflective of actual experience. 💬 🧠

🤗 The reality is that individuals with these conditions can indeed be reached and connected with. 🌟

👀 Discover the power of psychotherapy in fostering understanding and empowerment. 🩺

🔊 For more insights click the link in our bio or description above. 📸 ☝