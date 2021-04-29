Crossing The Idaho Border For Tax-Free Cannabis

#TaterTotsOntario, Oregon- birthplace of the tater tot & a weekend destination for residents of Boise Idaho who make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for cannabis, which is completely prohibited in Idaho.Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws (like New Mexico & Texas!).Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, or $2,857 for every resident in the county. Portland sold only $378 for every resident in 2020. The $1.5MM in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4% of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3MM in cannabis taxes this year.Locals say they often see Idaho police camped out just across the border, ready to pull people over and search their vehicles for illegal cannabis.Show Notes:Border weed: How the hometown of tater tots became a cannabis capitalGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 703 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.