The Dance to Unify and Heal the Earth with Grandmother Robin Youngblood

Grandmother Robin Youngblood (Okanagon/Tsalagi), is a shamanic practitioner/healer, international minister, and teacher. She has been a member of the Seven Generations World Wisdom Council, a founding member of the Grandmothers Circle the Earth, and a founding member of the Sacred Earth Council.
Her current mission was given to her during an involuntary vision quest, when a earth-changing event happened in her community. She was given the responsibility to bring back the Dance to Heal the Earth, a Cherokee dance that has been forgotten for generations. This is how I met Robin Youngblood – an invitation to participate in the dance in a parking lot in Asheville, NC.
We started talking, and her history is rich with world wide education in the Medicine Wheel and personal transformation bringing in Shamanic and sacred earth centered ceremony and practice. She has learned from and integrated stories from traditional cultures all over the globe from Polynesia, Southeast Asia, Siberia, Europe and the Americas. You can find all of Grandmother Robin Youngblood’s work and organizations below. She will be hosting many ceremonies in North Carolina and Tennessee this coming year!
