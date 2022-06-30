Stew Peters Full Show: Dr. Carrie Madej In ICU After Plane Crash

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Brings you some OUTSTANDING interviews that you definitely want to see! .Edward Szall joins to expose the murderous secrets that the Azov Battalion is trying to hide from the mainstream media!. Keith Menefee, a former US Navy Special Ops Chief, traveled 800 miles via KAYAK, from Virginia to Florida to raise money for the Lieutenant Dan Foundation. America’s military needs to be fought for, and that is what makes this trek worth it for Keith! Erin Elizabeth joins with the heartbreaking news of Dr. Carrie Madej being rushed to the ICU after a lethal plane crash. How long does a vaccinated person shed Spike Protein? . How can you verify if you had an MRNA or Saline shot? . How is a synthetic MRNA made in the first place?