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Consciousness and Water
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183 views • June 27, 2021
Consciousness and Water
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#waterfirst
#pataphysics
#ageofdiscovery
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
A deep dive into the world of Water Consciousness: Masuro ...https://mitte.co › 2019/10/14 › the-curious-study-of-wa...
Oct 14, 2019 — More than meets the eye ... While the concept of water consciousness has been historically polarising, attracting both ardent fans and vocal ...
People also ask
Does consciousness affect water?
Does water have feelings experiment?
Can Water understand words?
What is a water crystal?
The Hidden Consciousness of Water — Keepers of the Watershttps://www.keepersofthewaters.org › blog › conscious...
Feb 18, 2020 — Neurons transmit electrical signals through water, and research at the National Institutes of Health demonstrates that neurons even absorb and ...
Masaru Emoto - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Masaru_Emoto
Masaru Emoto was a Japanese businessman, author and pseudo-scientist who claimed that human consciousness could affect the molecular structure of water.
Biography · Ideas · Reception · Publications
Water as Consciousness - WaterMattershttps://yourwatermatters.com › water-as-consciousness
Mar 16, 2010 — Evidence shows that any substance that contacts water leaves a trace upon it. However, human emotions are the strongest influence. Water ..
An introduction to 'Pataphysics | Culture | The Guardianhttps://www.theguardian.com › culture › dec
Dec 8, 2005 — "Oh. Thanks." 'Pataphysics (the apostrophe is meant to be there) is probably best understood as that which lies beyond metaphysics. Correct ...
'Pataphysics: Your Favorite Cult Artist's Favorite ... - Pitchforkhttps://pitchfork.com › features › article › 9527-pataph...
Oct 21, 2014 — So in a sense, 'pataphysics is a deliberate oxymoron. Religion is often based on oxymorons: life after death, virgin birth, and so on. In fact you ...
'Pataphysics | The MIT Presshttps://mitpress.mit.edu › books › pataphysics
Of all the French cultural exports over the last 150 years or so, 'pataphysics—the science of imaginary solutions and the laws governing exceptions—has proven to ...
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#waterfirst
#pataphysics
#ageofdiscovery
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
A deep dive into the world of Water Consciousness: Masuro ...https://mitte.co › 2019/10/14 › the-curious-study-of-wa...
Oct 14, 2019 — More than meets the eye ... While the concept of water consciousness has been historically polarising, attracting both ardent fans and vocal ...
People also ask
Does consciousness affect water?
Does water have feelings experiment?
Can Water understand words?
What is a water crystal?
The Hidden Consciousness of Water — Keepers of the Watershttps://www.keepersofthewaters.org › blog › conscious...
Feb 18, 2020 — Neurons transmit electrical signals through water, and research at the National Institutes of Health demonstrates that neurons even absorb and ...
Masaru Emoto - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Masaru_Emoto
Masaru Emoto was a Japanese businessman, author and pseudo-scientist who claimed that human consciousness could affect the molecular structure of water.
Biography · Ideas · Reception · Publications
Water as Consciousness - WaterMattershttps://yourwatermatters.com › water-as-consciousness
Mar 16, 2010 — Evidence shows that any substance that contacts water leaves a trace upon it. However, human emotions are the strongest influence. Water ..
An introduction to 'Pataphysics | Culture | The Guardianhttps://www.theguardian.com › culture › dec
Dec 8, 2005 — "Oh. Thanks." 'Pataphysics (the apostrophe is meant to be there) is probably best understood as that which lies beyond metaphysics. Correct ...
'Pataphysics: Your Favorite Cult Artist's Favorite ... - Pitchforkhttps://pitchfork.com › features › article › 9527-pataph...
Oct 21, 2014 — So in a sense, 'pataphysics is a deliberate oxymoron. Religion is often based on oxymorons: life after death, virgin birth, and so on. In fact you ...
'Pataphysics | The MIT Presshttps://mitpress.mit.edu › books › pataphysics
Of all the French cultural exports over the last 150 years or so, 'pataphysics—the science of imaginary solutions and the laws governing exceptions—has proven to ...
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