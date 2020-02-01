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'The Five' reacts to GOP blocking witnesses in Senate impeachment trial
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23 views • February 01, 2020
Senators vote 51-49 to reject motion to call witness at impeachment trial. Senate impeachment trial of President Trump moves one step closer to acquittal; Fox News' Chad Pergram and Joh Roberts report from Washington D.C.
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