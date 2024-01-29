Just An FYI That Large Corporates Have Been Buying Up Residential Property.

In the future it will be normalized for your land lord to be a corporate entity with very little wiggle room for understanding.





If you don't own a home then you are stuck in a never ending rent cycle, if you do own a home the powers at be will raise interest rates, land rates and the cost of living untill you eventually sell your property to them.





Here is the solution to the housing crises they caused.





Corporations backed by private equity groups such as Blackstone and Pretium Partners bought tens of thousands of homes across the U.S. Sun Belt.





Prices for detached homes have increased faster in key Sun Belt states than the national average.





Institutional investors do not yet control a large market share in housing, but analysts writing at MetLife Investment Management suggest they could by 2030.





https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/21/how-wall-street-bought-single-family-homes-and-put-them-up-for-ren