Protection from Land Grabs

This Foreclosure Loophole Might Actually Work

Most people think once you default, it’s over. Not so fast.

In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman sits down with John Jay Singleton to explore the legal blind spots banks, municipalities, and tax agencies hope you never learn about.





You’ll learn how homeowners are reclaiming their land, protecting their property from foreclosure and liens, and asserting rights most people don’t even know exist.





Watch this episode if you want to:

→ Understand what foreclosure really is (and isn’t)

→ Learn how easements, HOAs, and quiet title actions can stop land grabs

→ Think clearly before surrendering to banks, taxes, or bureaucracy

→ Reclaim property rights without waiting for permission





Get the 10 Neurotoxins List They Don’t Want You To See:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers





Full show notes + transcript:

www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/property-defense





Also available on:

Rumble | Odysee | Bitchute | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | All major podcast platforms





Chapters:

00:00 – Most people don’t actually own their land

02:35 – How “foreclosure” is often a paperwork trap

07:50 – John Jay’s easement strategy explained

12:10 – HOA tricks, land patents & title vulnerabilities

17:45 – Quiet title actions and the IRS

21:20 – How to protect yourself starting today





Links mentioned:

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6103





Learn more from John Jay Singleton at PrivacyFight.io





Show less