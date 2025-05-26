Protection from Land Grabs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Foreclosure Loophole Might Actually Work
Most people think once you default, it’s over. Not so fast.
In this episode of The True Health Report, Dr. Andrew Kaufman sits down with John Jay Singleton to explore the legal blind spots banks, municipalities, and tax agencies hope you never learn about.
You’ll learn how homeowners are reclaiming their land, protecting their property from foreclosure and liens, and asserting rights most people don’t even know exist.
Watch this episode if you want to:
→ Understand what foreclosure really is (and isn’t)
→ Learn how easements, HOAs, and quiet title actions can stop land grabs
→ Think clearly before surrendering to banks, taxes, or bureaucracy
→ Reclaim property rights without waiting for permission
Get the 10 Neurotoxins List They Don’t Want You To See:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers
Full show notes + transcript:
www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/property-defense
Also available on:
Rumble | Odysee | Bitchute | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | All major podcast platforms
Chapters:
00:00 – Most people don’t actually own their land
02:35 – How “foreclosure” is often a paperwork trap
07:50 – John Jay’s easement strategy explained
12:10 – HOA tricks, land patents & title vulnerabilities
17:45 – Quiet title actions and the IRS
21:20 – How to protect yourself starting today
Links mentioned:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/6103
Learn more from John Jay Singleton at PrivacyFight.io
