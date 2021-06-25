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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1431 - Madelyn Hart - 2nd report on sentencing
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10 views • June 25, 2021
After a fight involving their friends, Benson hit Madelyn with her car and dragged her 88 feet, before driving off. Madelyn died in the hospital 4 days later.
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