LIVE: Israel’s Hamas Hit List, Indian Navy’s Daring Rescue Op | Vantage this Week with Palki Sharma





On this edition of Vantage this week, we'll tell you who are the Hamas terrorists that have been on Israel’s radar so far.





In Iran, twin bomb blasts killed over 100 people, on the fourth death anniversary of Qasem Soleimani- who was he and why is he still an Iranian legend?





A ship’s hijacking in the Arabian Sea was thwarted by the Indian Navy amidst rising tensions in the Red Sea.





Moving further, Britain’s Prime Ministers over the years have tried to broker a trade deal with India, but what’s in it for New Delhi?





A report states that UK’s House of Lords spent millions on champagne while the country struggles with inflation. Is it time for Britain to disband to second chamber of the Parliament?





As elections knock at Bangladesh’s door, the country is witnessing a surge in deepfakes. Will AI impact elections in the nation?





While the world welcomed a new year, Japan was shook by multiple disaster: first hundreds of earthquakes, followed by warnings of tsunamis and then a plane exploded. Amid these destructions, how did the Japanese authorities tackle the crises, and what can we learn from them?





America’s 13-year-old Willis Gibson became the first human being to beat Tetris: what can we learn from him?

Walt Disney’s iconic “Mickey Mouse” is not “copyright free” and a “public property”, however, conditions apply.





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been given the title of the “Man of the Year” by a local newspaper in the country, and we ask- is this justified?





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





