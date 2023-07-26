POWER PLANT-GRID EXPLODES IN PENNSYLVANIA / TWIN TAILED WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY / RED ISS / ISRAEL / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 26, 2023





Today is now 7/25/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new captures by me of planet x system bodies with extra celestial bodies that have invaded earths solar system passing the sun as you'll see those pictures caught by me within the last few days on NASA stereo ahead cor 2 footage. You'll see in Pennsylvania a power plant or power grid caught fire I believe yesterday evening. As more explosions and fires will occur globally due to radiation hitting earth from 2 gamma ray bursts sending galactic and cosmic radiation waves to earth now and getting heavier. Along with planet x getting closer to the earth and sun and planet x system bodies connecting to earth by plasma and magnetic connection expect more chaos like this. Also people that purposely are blowing things up and causing fires for multiple reasons. It'll only worsen daily. More asteroid debri came in this time over lousiana within the last 2 days. As said first is coming in debris in clusters from planet x and 3-4 other debri fields... Soon millions will fall by waves. As I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from years back what was coming from the Lord in my dreams as I've spoken on my many prophecy-rapture+judgement dreams not including seeing Christ in a dream long ago with light pouring from his face as Revelation chapter says how his face shines as the sun. Just as people who die and return in ndes ( near death experiences) describe the same thing matching my dream and the bible. Anyway expect asteroid debri to pick up heavily. You'll see what we call one of the twin tailed planet x system comet asteroid bodies that trek around the sun and earth one of many other big ones that entered in with the planet x system. You'll see also a whale literally shed tears from its eyes as its heartbroken as all animals and living life feels broken right now its depressing seeing it. As animals know what's coming and are warning humanity on a global scale. Though will you heed their warnings let alone mine and others warnings?... you'll see looks like a planet x system body or planet x system stellar core ( dead leftover planet particles) lighting up the sky over around india. In israel more protests and chaos is breaking out due to Netanyahu and those behind him going through with a judicial overhaul trying to strip full powers from the Israeli supreme court. As we know alot of paid protestors were paid and sent months ago by george soros the elite billionaire and his associates to cause chaos and distract. We also know as more than one government insider leaked out that theres a coup another leader inside Israel is trying to do right now as they are trying to overthrow Netanyahu and his backers though mainstream media wont say a word on it though Government insiders are speaking out on this truth. As bible prophecy said God would make Israel a cup of trembling for all nations around it. As is occuring now though will really get bad during the 7 year tribulation hour/Gods wrath and judgement on earth after yeshua (jesus) raptures true saved Christians off this earth. The ISS station turned red as someone caught in a picture and as I caught on iss space camera footage you'll see the red at top of my clip I caught. Space weather website lied saying it's due to a quote space x Rocket launch that messed up earths ionosphere turning it red. That's a lie knowing red iron oxide dust is falling from earths twin sun planet x the brown dwarf star. Plus more. Credited peoples videos mentioned in beginning of this video. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.





©Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUq1oh31m4s