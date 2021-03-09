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Atlanta: 3 Tornadoes, California/West: Flies Swarm, The Lord passes through - Tim Dixon 2021-03-08
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210 views • March 09, 2021
This was dreamed on 2021-03-06.
The Lord passes through the land.
When Jesus sees the blood, he will pass over you.
The Whirlwind / Spirit of Elijah / Silver Fox has landed in Phoenix City, AZ
Huddled people in the capitol saying Samson's not coming. We've put his eyes out.
Silver Fox / Samson came with a little boy leading him
Black SUVs arrived, they arrested people in Arizona
God's going to reveal what you've done and some of you will face serious time
Whirlwind / Silver Fox will bounce to middle of Atlanta GA
Then pick up and move to North Georgia:
Williamson Heights Subdivision
Lawrenceville / Monroe GA
Fraud will be uncovered
3 physical, real tornadoes all at once coming to Atlanta area
some destruction, no loss of life
Stone mountain, Lawrenceville, Monroe
Coast of California / West: Swarm of flies
Swarm will be concentrated in only certain areas, Washington DC
God will hold them back on this side of the river crossing into Virginia, staying in Washington DC
South Alabama Prophet will begin to prophesy and his word will come to pass instantly
All the prophets and the men of God will begin to prophecy
God will spare his people
3 leaders will harden their heart in Georgia but when the tornadoes (3) come you will know God is talking to you.
Let My People Go, stop lying
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
The Lord passes through the land.
When Jesus sees the blood, he will pass over you.
The Whirlwind / Spirit of Elijah / Silver Fox has landed in Phoenix City, AZ
Huddled people in the capitol saying Samson's not coming. We've put his eyes out.
Silver Fox / Samson came with a little boy leading him
Black SUVs arrived, they arrested people in Arizona
God's going to reveal what you've done and some of you will face serious time
Whirlwind / Silver Fox will bounce to middle of Atlanta GA
Then pick up and move to North Georgia:
Williamson Heights Subdivision
Lawrenceville / Monroe GA
Fraud will be uncovered
3 physical, real tornadoes all at once coming to Atlanta area
some destruction, no loss of life
Stone mountain, Lawrenceville, Monroe
Coast of California / West: Swarm of flies
Swarm will be concentrated in only certain areas, Washington DC
God will hold them back on this side of the river crossing into Virginia, staying in Washington DC
South Alabama Prophet will begin to prophesy and his word will come to pass instantly
All the prophets and the men of God will begin to prophecy
God will spare his people
3 leaders will harden their heart in Georgia but when the tornadoes (3) come you will know God is talking to you.
Let My People Go, stop lying
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
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