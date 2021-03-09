Atlanta: 3 Tornadoes, California/West: Flies Swarm, The Lord passes through - Tim Dixon 2021-03-08

This was dreamed on 2021-03-06.The Lord passes through the land.When Jesus sees the blood, he will pass over you.The Whirlwind / Spirit of Elijah / Silver Fox has landed in Phoenix City, AZHuddled people in the capitol saying Samson's not coming. We've put his eyes out.Silver Fox / Samson came with a little boy leading himBlack SUVs arrived, they arrested people in ArizonaGod's going to reveal what you've done and some of you will face serious timeWhirlwind / Silver Fox will bounce to middle of Atlanta GAThen pick up and move to North Georgia:Williamson Heights SubdivisionLawrenceville / Monroe GAFraud will be uncovered3 physical, real tornadoes all at once coming to Atlanta areasome destruction, no loss of lifeStone mountain, Lawrenceville, MonroeCoast of California / West: Swarm of fliesSwarm will be concentrated in only certain areas, Washington DCGod will hold them back on this side of the river crossing into Virginia, staying in Washington DCSouth Alabama Prophet will begin to prophesy and his word will come to pass instantlyAll the prophets and the men of God will begin to prophecyGod will spare his people3 leaders will harden their heart in Georgia but when the tornadoes (3) come you will know God is talking to you.Let My People Go, stop lyingBe sure to give Bro. Timothy's channel some love.