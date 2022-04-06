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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 04/06/2022
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0 view • April 06, 2022
The liberal mentality in this nation has got most leftists running for their political lives, yet the democrats are already falling back on the one thing that works for them. Giving the people money, hoping that we forget the mess they have us in because of what they have done.
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