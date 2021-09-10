Polling From Trafalgar Group Found 89% of Americans Viewed CCP Is Influencing America

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9/1/2021 Natalie Winters: In contrast to the insidious purpose of globalists who demand the overwhelming effect of false conclusion on people’s mind by interpreting the result of polling from the Trafalgar group; However, the polling data representing the minorities who have more accurate judgement based on their extensive vision, speaks the real worldview.