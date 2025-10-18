Frank Zappa - Cheaper Than Cheep PART 3

In this era where live music on television was in demand - think

and

in the U.S. or

in the U.K. - Zappa planned on shopping the finished special to television networks. Sadly, he discovered that the audio and video weren't properly synchronized, a similar problem to that which befell his intended 1973 Roxy concert film, recorded just months earlier. Due to the limitations of technology at the time, Zappa abandoned the film. In August, he and the band performed for the cameras at Los Angeles' Public Television station KCET for the special

(with portions released later on video as

).