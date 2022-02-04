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Bill Gate Bio Weapon Speech Munich 2017
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146 views • February 04, 2022
Bill gates co-founder of Microsoft, gave a speech February 18th 2017 at the Munich security conference alluding to the very real reality of a genetically engineered bio-terrorist attack. Strange that he has a hand in creating a strain of the “Zika virus” back in 2015, where later an outbreak occurred in South America. Even more strange his foundation was kicked of out India for their controversial connection to the sterilization of women, vaccine injury’s & deaths.
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