VSAM: Vaccine Exemptions History and Manipulated Data is Taking Them Away | Ep. 29

Advocate Karl Kanthak explains the history and evolution of vaccine exemptions, how many states are taking them away and that those policy decisions are being influenced by manipulated data. This live interview is from the Third Annual We the Patriots USA Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon Sept. 10th & 11th.





► Learn more about the Vaccine Safety Awareness Marathon: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/vaccine-safety-awareness-marathon/





► Karl Kanthak's Substack: https://karlkanthak.substack.com/





► Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom





► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast





► Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 670c45376a2bc1be



