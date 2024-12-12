Apple Cinnamon Protein Muffins

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ingredients:
1 2/3 cups Almond Flour
½ cup Health Ranger Select Organic Whey Protein Powder
1 Tablespoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon (Aluminum Free) baking powder
¼ teaspoon Health Ranger Select Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
½ cup Health Ranger Select Coconut Palm Sugar
3 eggs
4 Tablespoons Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (melted)
2 teaspoons Vanilla extract
2 organic diced apples Almond slices (optional)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F
2. Blend almonds to a flour texture
3. Add almond flour, baking powder, Himalayan salt and whey protein powder 4. Add eggs, coconut palm sugar, coconut oil and vanilla
5. Fold in organic apple pieces (Peel is optional)
6. Grease muffin tin or use cupcake papers
7. Evenly divide batter into 12 muffins
8. Sprinkle almond slices
9. Bake 15-18 minutes
10. Enjoy!