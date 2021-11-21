You Used To Be A Member Of The Young Comunists - Kennedy Grills Comptroller Nominee

Now they're nominating a Communist in as Controller of the Currency. Senator Kennedy grills Prof. Saule Omarova regarding membership in the Young Communists. He asks Prof. Saule Omarova if she's resigned? And asks for her letter of resignation. Sen. Kennedy says you can believe what you want, but we can't just let anybody be controller of the currency.

You wrote your thesis on 'Karl Marx's economic analysis and the theory of revolution in the capitol’ but you won't send me a copy. You studied Scientific Communism, which is the science regarding the working class struggle and the working class agenda.

In 2019, In a Canadian Documentary, you called the Financial Services Industry, "A Quintessential Asshole Industry." You wrote a paper ‘Systemically Significant Prices,’ calling for the Federal Government to set wages, food, and gas prices.

In 2020, you wrote a paper called 'The People's Ledger' where you said we need to abolish bank accounts and make everybody set up an account at the Fed, where the Federal Government will have access to all your data. In 2020, you wrote anther paper called ‘The Climate Case For Authority,’ where you said, "What we need to do to the Oil and Gas Industry is to have the Federal Government Bankrupt them, so that we can tackle Climate Change.

In 2019, you joined ‘The Marxist FaceBook Group’ to discuss Socialist and Anti-Capitalist Views.

Now that's what I see from your record. Now you have the right to believe everyone of these things. You do. This is America. I don't mean any disrespect but I don't know whether to call you Professor or Comrade.

Prof. Saule Omarove says she's her because she's ready for Public Service.