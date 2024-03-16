Create New Account
Judicial Watch | Records Show CIA Deployed Bomb Techs, Dog Teams to DC on January 6
Judicial Watch  |  Records Show CIA Deployed Bomb Techs, Dog Teams to DC on January 6   


Judicial Watch President @TomFitton appeared on "The Glenn Beck Program" on @theblazeprod The Blaze to discuss records we received from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and records from the Department of Justice in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) deployed personnel to Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

presidentjudicial watchtom fittonweekly updateexposing corruptionbiden regime

