Free Hip Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the Right Hip Back

In this short session I column out over the Right Hip with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges of doing too much and talking on too much responsibility. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.