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Guerrilla Journalism with Project Veritas
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20 views • November 03, 2021
For more than a decade, the guerrilla journalism of Project Veritas has exposed a mountain of corruption committed by people in some of the most powerful government and private institutions. In this episode, Paul discusses with Mario Balaban of Project Veritas why they use undercover journalism tactics, examples of major media lies, and some of Veritas’ hardest-hitting stories. Mario also gives listeners a sneak peek into upcoming Veritas stories.
Listen to the Freedom is the Cure podcast on your preferred podcast app or on your desktop at Freedom is the Cure : The John Birch Society (jbs.org)
Listen to the Freedom is the Cure podcast on your preferred podcast app or on your desktop at Freedom is the Cure : The John Birch Society (jbs.org)
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