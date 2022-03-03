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THE COMING OF THE NEW WORLD
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33 views • March 03, 2022
It is getting close, the changing atmosphere is changing Earth's vibration. Now we must rise up to a new world cycle and a new paradigm. But, first, there are some lessons to be uncovered in our past and the near future to bring us to a new understanding of the truth and the value of life.
Sister Judie needs a heart transplant. She cannot return to her job as it is too physical and is awaiting approval for disability. She also has mounting medical bills. If you would like to donate to help bridge the gap for her, or pay it forward, please visit her go-fund-me account. We greatly appreciate your kind donation! https://gofund.me/315271fb
Sister Judie needs a heart transplant. She cannot return to her job as it is too physical and is awaiting approval for disability. She also has mounting medical bills. If you would like to donate to help bridge the gap for her, or pay it forward, please visit her go-fund-me account. We greatly appreciate your kind donation! https://gofund.me/315271fb
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