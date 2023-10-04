▪️Russian forces continue to launch drone strikes with Geran-2 UAVs on Ukrainian territory.

In the Dnipro region, workshops at an explosives manufacturing plant in Pavlohrad were hit.

▪️The AFU once again fired cluster munitions at bordering areas of the Bryansk region.

In Klimovo, residential houses and outbuildings sustained damage.

▪️An industrial zone in Shebekino in the Belgorod region came under artillery fire.

Additionally, Russian air defense systems intercepted enemy drones in the areas near the villages of Masichevo and Golovino.

▪️Episodic clashes persist in the area of the Serebryanka Forest on the Kremeinna sector.

Russian forces deliver concentrated strikes on Ukrainian troop concentrations, including the use of Solntsepek TOS-1A.

▪️South of this area, Russian assault groups continue to attack the enemy's strongpoints near Bilohorivka.

Artillery and aviation provide fire support, delivering precise strikes on the AFU's concentrations.

▪️South of Bakhmut, the enemy maintains pressure on defensive lines along the railway line near Andriivka.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of Russian forces, not only are VU forces' attacks repelled, but counterattacks are also conducted.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy persists in its attempts to advance west of Verbove and conducts landings to the southwest.

Russian forces successfully detect the movement of the AFU assault groups and engage them with artillery fire.

Source @rybar