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Revelation of Jesus Christ – Time Line to the Parousia
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13 views • April 17, 2020
The Second Coming (sometimes called the Second Advent or the Parousia); the Parousia is an ancient Greek word meaning presence, arrival, or official visit. In the Faith it's regarding the future return of Jesus Christ, Yeshua HaMashiach.
The word "parousia" is mainly used in Christian theology to refer to the second coming of Christ; before the return of Christ an apocalypse, "revealing", "revelation" must occur to disclose what is invisible or hidden.
The apocalypse or "revelation" is to reveal things for what they really are in order to remove the deceptions of Satan and allow a soul to choose between Salvation or Damnation, between Life or Death, between the God Almighty the Lord Yeshua HaMashiach or our adversary Satan the devil the god of this age.
The word "parousia" is mainly used in Christian theology to refer to the second coming of Christ; before the return of Christ an apocalypse, "revealing", "revelation" must occur to disclose what is invisible or hidden.
The apocalypse or "revelation" is to reveal things for what they really are in order to remove the deceptions of Satan and allow a soul to choose between Salvation or Damnation, between Life or Death, between the God Almighty the Lord Yeshua HaMashiach or our adversary Satan the devil the god of this age.
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