© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.David E. Martin - How Did We Get Here?
Follow
1
Share
Report
274 views • June 08, 2021
Dr. David Martin kicks into overdrive as he explains the historical contexts of the pharmaceutical industry, the hijacking of the medical establishment by not so benevolent people, the relations of all this to the theme of Eugenics and the overarching financial interests that have made " THE FEAR OF DEATH " into big business.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.