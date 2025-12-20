‘I hereby give myself $1Billion’: Trump ‘jokes’ about pocketing taxpayer money over FBI’s phony probes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘I hereby give myself $1B’: Trump ‘jokes’ about pocketing taxpayer money over FBI’s phony probes
🔴 “Donald Trump sues the United States of America, Donald Trump becomes president, and now Donald Trump has to settle the suit. I hereby give myself $1B,” the president quipped at a Friday rally, before assuring that any compensation he gets would go to charities.
🔴 “Isn’t that a strange position to be in? I’ve gotta make a deal. I negotiate with myself,” Trump said, emphasizing that he has “all the evidence” to confirm that the FBI’s Russiagate investigation, and the 2022 Mar-a-Lago estate classified documents raid, were illegal.
💸 Trump is reported to have filed a $230M claim with the Justice Department.
🔴 His administration has become a mess of litigation, with the president demanding $10B from the BBC for selectively editing his January 6, 2021 speech, 20 states suing him over H1-B visa fees, the DoJ suing 18 states over voter data, and architectural preservationists suing him over his White House Ballroom project, just to name a few.