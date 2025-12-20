‘I hereby give myself $1Billion’: Trump ‘jokes’ about pocketing taxpayer money over FBI’s phony probes

‘I hereby give myself $1B’: Trump ‘jokes’ about pocketing taxpayer money over FBI’s phony probes

🔴 “Donald Trump sues the United States of America, Donald Trump becomes president, and now Donald Trump has to settle the suit. I hereby give myself $1B,” the president quipped at a Friday rally, before assuring that any compensation he gets would go to charities.

🔴 “Isn’t that a strange position to be in? I’ve gotta make a deal. I negotiate with myself,” Trump said, emphasizing that he has “all the evidence” to confirm that the FBI’s Russiagate investigation, and the 2022 Mar-a-Lago estate classified documents raid, were illegal.

💸 Trump is reported to have filed a $230M claim with the Justice Department.

🔴 His administration has become a mess of litigation, with the president demanding $10B from the BBC for selectively editing his January 6, 2021 speech, 20 states suing him over H1-B visa fees, the DoJ suing 18 states over voter data, and architectural preservationists suing him over his White House Ballroom project, just to name a few.