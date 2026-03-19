KFAB's Jim Rose is Nebraska's Curated Clown: The Groomed White Fool and the Globalist Con Game

This analysis examines a Nebraska radio host's role in broader cultural narratives, exploring how personal beliefs intersect with institutional influences. It critiques media dynamics and ideological propagation, raising questions about authenticity, power structures, and societal impacts in regional broadcasting amid evolving public scrutiny.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfabs-jim-rose-is-nebraskas-curated

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