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'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, RE:SET'..!
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175 views • April 23, 2022
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(world orders review)
================
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, Re:SET...' ! [v.2]
(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
pa·tient (pā′shənt) adj.
1. Bearing or enduring pain, difficulty, provocation, or annoyance with calmness.
2. Marked by or exhibiting calm endurance of pain, difficulty, provocation, or annoyance.
3. Tolerant; understanding: an unfailingly patient leader and guide.
4. Persevering; constant: With patient industry, she revived the failing business and made it thrive.
5. Capable of calmly awaiting an outcome or result; not hasty or impulsive.
6. Capable of bearing or enduring pain, difficulty, provocation, or annoyance: "My uncle Toby was a man patient of injuries" (Laurence Sterne).
pa·tient (pā′shənt) n.
1. One who receives medical attention, care, or treatment.
2. Linguistics A noun or noun phrase identifying one that is acted upon or undergoes an action. Also called goal.
3. Obsolete One who suffers.
patience (n.)
c. 1200, pacience, "quality of being willing to bear adversities, calm endurance of misfortune, suffering, etc.," from Old French pacience "patience; sufferance, permission" (12c.) and directly from Latin patientia "the quality of suffering or enduring; submission," also "indulgence, leniency; humility; submissiveness; submission to lust;" literally "quality of suffering." It is an abstract noun formed from the adjective patientem (nominative patiens) "bearing, supporting; suffering, enduring, permitting; tolerant," but also "firm, unyielding, hard," used of persons as well as of navigable rivers, present participle of pati "to endure, undergo, experience," which is of uncertain origin.
Patience, n. A minor form of despair, disguised as a virtue. [Ambrose Bierce, "Devil's Dictionary," 1911]
Meaning "quiet or calmness in waiting for something to happen" is from late 14c. Meaning "constancy in labor or exertion" is attested from 1510s.
in-patient (n.) also inpatient, "person lodged and fed, as well as treated, at a hospital or infirmary," 1760, from in (adj.) + patient As an adjective by 1890.
outpatient (n.) also out-patient, 1715, "patient not residing at a hospital, person who is treated at a hospital but not admitted," from out- + patient (n.). The adjective is recorded by 1879.
en•gage•ment (ɛnˈgeɪdʒ mənt) [1615–25]
n.
1. the act of engaging or the state of being engaged.
2. an appointment or arrangement, esp. to be somewhere or do something at a particular time.
3. an agreement to marry; betrothal.
4. a pledge; an obligation or agreement.
5. employment, or a period or post of employment.
6. an encounter, conflict, or battle.
7. the act or 'state of interlocking'...
================
GRAPHENE
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:
MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
https://corona2inspect.net/
https://www.laquintacolumna.net
https://www.orwell.city/
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
[INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) A COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' (THE GRAPHENE NANO) 'OBEY, CONSUME, Re:SET...' ! [v.2]
(World EconoMIX Forum) https://www.bitchute.com/video/mU2TQCN6MQ1J/
================
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
pa·tient (pā′shənt) adj.
1. Bearing or enduring pain, difficulty, provocation, or annoyance with calmness.
2. Marked by or exhibiting calm endurance of pain, difficulty, provocation, or annoyance.
3. Tolerant; understanding: an unfailingly patient leader and guide.
4. Persevering; constant: With patient industry, she revived the failing business and made it thrive.
5. Capable of calmly awaiting an outcome or result; not hasty or impulsive.
6. Capable of bearing or enduring pain, difficulty, provocation, or annoyance: "My uncle Toby was a man patient of injuries" (Laurence Sterne).
pa·tient (pā′shənt) n.
1. One who receives medical attention, care, or treatment.
2. Linguistics A noun or noun phrase identifying one that is acted upon or undergoes an action. Also called goal.
3. Obsolete One who suffers.
patience (n.)
c. 1200, pacience, "quality of being willing to bear adversities, calm endurance of misfortune, suffering, etc.," from Old French pacience "patience; sufferance, permission" (12c.) and directly from Latin patientia "the quality of suffering or enduring; submission," also "indulgence, leniency; humility; submissiveness; submission to lust;" literally "quality of suffering." It is an abstract noun formed from the adjective patientem (nominative patiens) "bearing, supporting; suffering, enduring, permitting; tolerant," but also "firm, unyielding, hard," used of persons as well as of navigable rivers, present participle of pati "to endure, undergo, experience," which is of uncertain origin.
Patience, n. A minor form of despair, disguised as a virtue. [Ambrose Bierce, "Devil's Dictionary," 1911]
Meaning "quiet or calmness in waiting for something to happen" is from late 14c. Meaning "constancy in labor or exertion" is attested from 1510s.
in-patient (n.) also inpatient, "person lodged and fed, as well as treated, at a hospital or infirmary," 1760, from in (adj.) + patient As an adjective by 1890.
outpatient (n.) also out-patient, 1715, "patient not residing at a hospital, person who is treated at a hospital but not admitted," from out- + patient (n.). The adjective is recorded by 1879.
en•gage•ment (ɛnˈgeɪdʒ mənt) [1615–25]
n.
1. the act of engaging or the state of being engaged.
2. an appointment or arrangement, esp. to be somewhere or do something at a particular time.
3. an agreement to marry; betrothal.
4. a pledge; an obligation or agreement.
5. employment, or a period or post of employment.
6. an encounter, conflict, or battle.
7. the act or 'state of interlocking'...
================
GRAPHENE
https://docdro.id/7DAXqet:
MICRO-STRUCTURES
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf
DNA NANOTECH CRYSTALS
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/358284707_DNA_CRYSTALS_NANOTECHNOLOGY_IN_COVID19_VACCINES/links/61fe5607870587329e938768/DNA-CRYSTALS-NANOTECHNOLOGY-IN-COVID19-VACCINES.pdf
https://corona2inspect.net/
https://www.laquintacolumna.net
https://www.orwell.city/
================
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS (El Mundo Desconocido)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
[INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECH & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste (La Quinta Columna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
PFIZER C19 DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
(La Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) A COORDINATE & ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
Keywords
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