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Operation Stop The Steal with Gen Vallely, Gen McInerny, Lt Col. Steve Murray, David Shestokas | MSOM Ep.351
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131 views • October 14, 2021
In this special episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews four distinguished Patriots with their boots on the ground to stop the steal and expose all enemies on all fronts.
Gen. Vallely speaks on China’s strategy worldwide and how it relates to Afghanistan. Gen McInerny calls out billionaire oligarchs. Lt. Col. Steve Murray exposes cyber crimes by Italy and others. David Shestokas provides real legal strategies and tactics for legislators and patriots.
Gen Vallely: www.standupamericaus.org
David Shestokas:www.shestokas.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
Gen. Vallely speaks on China’s strategy worldwide and how it relates to Afghanistan. Gen McInerny calls out billionaire oligarchs. Lt. Col. Steve Murray exposes cyber crimes by Italy and others. David Shestokas provides real legal strategies and tactics for legislators and patriots.
Gen Vallely: www.standupamericaus.org
David Shestokas:www.shestokas.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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