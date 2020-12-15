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Episode 5 Preview of TTAC Presents Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA (Singapore)
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78 views • December 15, 2020
We hope you enjoyed The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest!
Welcome to the sneak peek of our journey through Singapore while filming our upcoming docu-series: Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA. Learn more about this groundbreaking series, here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine.
In Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, Ty and the team travel through 7 countries in 7 days. Here's what you can expect in Episode 5:
-- One doctor who shares his dedication to studying the biochemistry, physiology, and physics of energy healing.
-- We'll take a look at forgiveness... and how the inability to do this can suppress our immune system allowing cancer cells to grow.
-- Did you know that excess calcium stored in the membrane of the mitochondria is actually a major source of reactive oxygen species (ROS)?
-- We talk nutrition, juicing, IV vitamin C, and ozone treatment... and one doctor shares his belief that chemotherapy should not be used at all.
... and much more.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest eye-opening docu-series, The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest, please follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Welcome to the sneak peek of our journey through Singapore while filming our upcoming docu-series: Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA. Learn more about this groundbreaking series, here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine.
In Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA, Ty and the team travel through 7 countries in 7 days. Here's what you can expect in Episode 5:
-- One doctor who shares his dedication to studying the biochemistry, physiology, and physics of energy healing.
-- We'll take a look at forgiveness... and how the inability to do this can suppress our immune system allowing cancer cells to grow.
-- Did you know that excess calcium stored in the membrane of the mitochondria is actually a major source of reactive oxygen species (ROS)?
-- We talk nutrition, juicing, IV vitamin C, and ozone treatment... and one doctor shares his belief that chemotherapy should not be used at all.
... and much more.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest eye-opening docu-series, The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest, please follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Inside The Truth About Cancer Docu-Series
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Doctors, researchers, experts, and survivors show you exactly how to prevent and treat cancer in our 3 original docu-series: "The Quest for the Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and on our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-shop.
In our docu-series, you’ll travel with Ty Bollinger who lost both his mother and father to cancer (as well as 5 other family members). Ty travels the country and the globe and sits down with leading experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven methods for preventing and treating cancer.
Please join our email list to be notified of all upcoming events (including free airings of our docu-series): https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC.
Learn more about our latest docu-series “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest” here: https://tinyurl.com/A-Global-Quest.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a bi-weekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist.
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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