🇲🇾✡️FLASHBACK: Malaysian PM accuses Zionists of ruling world by proxy

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In 2003, outgoing Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad urged Islamic leaders to unite to defeat Israel.
💬 “Today this world is ruled by Zionist proxy. They get others to fight and die for them,” he stated.
He also said that the Zionists “invented socialism, communism, human rights and democracy so that persecuting them would appear to be wrong.”
💬 “With this, they have now gained control of the most powerful countries and they, this tiny community, have become a world power.”
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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