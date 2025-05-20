Trump announces new US 'Golden Dome.' - missile defense system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump announces the new U.S. "Golden Dome." No, it’s not a strip club—it’s a missile defense system. Allegedly.
❗️ Total cost of Golden Dome will reach about $175 billion when completed – Trump
US to deploy missile interceptors in SPACE
'Golden Dome’ will be ready in 3 YEARS — Trump
Says it’ll be able to shoot missiles ‘even if they’re launched from space’
💬 “I'm pleased to announce that we have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across the land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors,” the US president told the media.
💬 “I'm also pleased to report that the one big, beautiful bill will include $25 billion for the Golden Dome to help construction get underway,” Trump said.