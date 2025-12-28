African Bitter Leaf: a gift from friends, Vernonia amygdalina MVI_0300

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While making a late visit to our dear friends, Kim and Rita, the subject somehow ventured onto herbal teas, and Rita showed me a small tub of dried African bitter leaf, from her African church friend. Before I could say ‘I must research this’, Rita had given me the tub. I was intrigued by the species name, ‘amygdalina’, knowing what I know about apricot kernels and vitamin B17, amygdalin.