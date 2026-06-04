MAJOR Escalation: FINLAND was Brutally Attacked┃Russia closes the SKIES over NATO States

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Meanwhile, details of the Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg have emerged. As it turned out, these drones were launched from ships in the Baltic Sea. It is reported that these drones were flying at extremely low altitudes over Estonia's territorial waters. This was done so that the Russian air defense systems couldn't detect them. .......................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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