© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
See You in the Afterlife? Exploring the Evidence with Robert Ginsberg
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 24, 2022
Dimension, sphere, field … Whatever you want to call it, could there be something beyond this physical world we’re accustomed to?
And if so, could it be the place that our personalities, memories, and energies go after physical death?
Tune in to explore these questions and discover:
About what percentage of people who claim to speak to the dead actually have that ability
The most common form and method of communication with discarnates and what the experience feels like
Whether science will ever “prove” the existence of an afterlife, and the value of anecdotal evidence
Robert Ginsberg is Vice President & Founder of the Forever Family Foundation, contributor to the Netflix docuseries Surviving Death, and author of The Medium Explosion: A Guide to Navigating the World of Those Who Claim to Communicate with the Dead.
Twenty years ago, he was a logical, left-brain thinker who adhered to a merely materialistic view of how the world works. But a series of events – followed by his reading thousands of books and talking to countless doctors, scientists, and laymen on the topic of an afterlife – completely changed his beliefs, which primarily rest on the idea that the mind acts independently of the physical brain.
To hear more on this fascinating topic, press play.
Visit https://foreverfamilyfoundation.org/ for resources and more info.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
And if so, could it be the place that our personalities, memories, and energies go after physical death?
Tune in to explore these questions and discover:
About what percentage of people who claim to speak to the dead actually have that ability
The most common form and method of communication with discarnates and what the experience feels like
Whether science will ever “prove” the existence of an afterlife, and the value of anecdotal evidence
Robert Ginsberg is Vice President & Founder of the Forever Family Foundation, contributor to the Netflix docuseries Surviving Death, and author of The Medium Explosion: A Guide to Navigating the World of Those Who Claim to Communicate with the Dead.
Twenty years ago, he was a logical, left-brain thinker who adhered to a merely materialistic view of how the world works. But a series of events – followed by his reading thousands of books and talking to countless doctors, scientists, and laymen on the topic of an afterlife – completely changed his beliefs, which primarily rest on the idea that the mind acts independently of the physical brain.
To hear more on this fascinating topic, press play.
Visit https://foreverfamilyfoundation.org/ for resources and more info.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.