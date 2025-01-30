The Kabbalah Series

Have you ever wondered what motivates the people who make up the World Government? What religion do they embrace? This is important because religion is a foundational building block behind every political movement. It is true of Communism, Nazism and Fascism. Do you know that all three of these violent movements have the same religion? Furthermore, it is the same religion that inspired these Satanic movements which is also the religion of the people in the World Government.

In this series of booklets you will learn how the diabolical Kabbalah was started in the days of Moses, more than five thousand years ago by men who rebelled against God. This secret religion among the twelve tribes of Israel burned like a smoldering fire under the surface and it was King Solomon who fanned the fire some 900 years before Christ and made it into the refined system we see today. As we are approach the coming of the Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast, it should be of utmost importance to know about the religion of this coming world dictator. This series will teach you the following:

What do Kabbalist's believe?

Who is their god?

What are the plans of this god?

How the Kabbalah already affects many aspects of your life.

The knowledge you gain about this evil religion will help you resist the Mark of the Beast and the oppression that is going to come on this earth.

